Senator Brown: More than $11 million to help improve water infrastructure in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown announced that a large grant and loan will be given to East Palestine for water infrastructure in the village.

The Department of Agriculture awarded East Palestine with the $3,160,636 grant and $8,276,000 loan, which will go toward a properly functioning wastewater system.

Brown said this will help protect the environment and the safety of East Palestine’s community.

“Up-to-date water infrastructure is critical to the health and well-being of Ohio families,” said Brow. “This investment will help improve access to safe and clean water in East Palestine.”

The funding is part of the Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which works to provide reliable drinking water in rural areas and maintain sewage disposal facilities.