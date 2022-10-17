EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine is known as “The Place to Be.” It’s way ahead of the curve on a program to provide better treatment for anyone in the event of an emergency. We learned how it works and how it could help everyone in East Palestine.

“MyID” provides quick medical information for emergency responders. Darlene Chapman is the outreach coordinator for this project and she’s an EMT.

“If they’re in a situation where they can’t tell us or if they don’t have any family around, this is something that would make my life easier,” she said.

MyID works by taking a camera phone and pointing it at a QR code. It provides valuable medical information such as allergies, breathing difficulties or any other medical condition so you get proper treatment and care.

“If anybody sees the QR code, you’ll be able to scan this and get the information. So it helps that person not necessarily just here, but anywhere in the nation,” Chapman said.

There are a few options for MyID: a bracelet, key fob, necklace or attachment on your watch band. You can choose the one that fits your lifestyle best. Orders will start in January.

The fire department has already collected $5,000 in donations to help.

“That’s our ultimate goal. We want to be able to give this for free to the citizens, provide them with that extra layer of care so that we can better treat them,” said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick.

The offer includes Unity Township, which is served by the East Palestine Fire Department.

These items cost around $20 each. You can even buy one for yourself. The fire department is hoping you’ll be willing to wear it.

“My goal is to have 100 percent of our residents and the citizens we serve in the township to have one of these and be working with them to make sure that we can treat them better and provide the best service that we get,” Drabick said.

There’s a three-year plan to get My ID going across the village and make it available to all 4,700 residents.