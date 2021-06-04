East Palestine Street Fair kicks off post-COVID fair season

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather Friday was the perfect backdrop for the East Palestine Street Fair. This year’s event is back to normal and people are excited. There are rides, games and food all on Market Street.

It’s the second night of the fair, and crowds gathered early Friday to be part of the fun.

“We’re very lucky we planned this three or four weeks ago before the restrictions were lifted. We worked very closely with the health department and came up with a plan that we could actually have a street fair. It was very small at that point. It kept growing and then the governor lifted the restrictions two days before we opened, so we’re full go,” said Don Ezer, a spokesperson for the East Palestine Fair.

The fair runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

There is also a city-wide garage sale happening in the city on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.