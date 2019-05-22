Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) - The East Palestine Street Fair begins Wednesday.

The fair will run Wednesday through Saturday. The times are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event includes single ride tickets for $1 each or 12 for $10. Unlimited ride passes are $10 Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday.