East Palestine starts to reopen village park in stages

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (The Morning Journal) — East Palestine opened some aspects of its park last week, starting its multi-phase process to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a newsletter, Village Manager Mark McTursty said there will be one available bathroom each day. It will be the one closest to the path up to the dog park on the southwest edge of the inner oval.

The bathroom will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be cleaned at least three times a day.

McTrustry said they have reopened the tennis court for tennis and pickleball games. People are still asked to stay home if they’re sick and maintain social distancing.

“The school practice season has started, and they needed a facility,” McTrustry said. “Once the governor opened us back up, I just had to go on and see what the requirements were and go from there.”

The tennis courts can have up to four players per court and an additional coach per court, for a maximum of 20 people.

According to The Morning Journal, many East Palestine residents are critical of the village’s cautious approach, but McTrustry believes that they are taking the right steps.

“I’m frustrated as well, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the community and citizens,” McTrustry said. “I know people are frustrated with a cautious move forward. I would really like folks to have something to look forward to in keeping our community as healthy as possible. It’s going to be small steps forward until we’re back to whatever normal looks like.”

The Rainbow Dreamland playground will remain closed along with the other playgrounds in the park.

Plans are being made to sanitize the other playgrounds in the park when restrictions are lifted.

East Palestine has also experienced a number of vandalism issues during the lockdown. The East Palestine Police Department said bathrooms have been broken into, windows have been broken and feces has been spread over park property.

“I think our younger folks are frustrated because the things to do around town aren’t there,” McTrustry said. “I struggle to understand the response, but I don’t think the current situation and the vandalism are unrelated. It’s definitely worse than it is most years.”

If the offenders wish to come forward, no charges will be filed, and they can spend time helping to beautify the park. However, if no one comes forward and the offenders are identified, charges will be filed.

Decisions are still being made about pavilion and building rentals in the park.

McTrustry said the village is working on a plan to sanitize the pavilions after each rental.