EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine residents will get to use a coupon, sent by mail, for any business in the village next week.

They’re called Bulldog Bucks and they go for $10. They can be used at any of the participating businesses in the village.

It’s being funded through the East Palestine Revitalization organization. The goal is to help boost local businesses.

Don Elzer from the East Palestine Revitalization organization explains the benefits of the Bulldog Bucks.

“Well, it brings thousands of extra dollars in. It causes the residents to shop locally,” explained Elzer.

The Revitalization organization hopes this event will continue in the future.