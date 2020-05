The village's decision to waive the $25 late fee lost it approximately $6,000 in April

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MORNING JOURNAL) – People in East Palestine may see a late fee for unpaid water and sewer bills.

Originally, the village decided to waive the $25 late fee.

It lost the village approximately $6,000 in April.

The council voted to waive the pink note fees for May but took no action at Tuesday’s meeting.

This means the pink notes will be sent out in June.

You can read more in the Morning Journal.