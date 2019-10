Investigators with the East Palestine Police Department want the public’s help

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the East Palestine Police Department want the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a vehicle theft.

Several pictures of the man were captured from surveillance video at a local business and posted to the East Palestine Crime Watch Facebook page by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 426-4341 and talk to Sergeant Moore or Detective Haueter.

Courtesy: East Palestine Police Dept.