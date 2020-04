Matthew McDade, 23, was last seen on March 30, 2020, when he walked away from a location in Youngstown, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case.

Matthew McDade, 23, was last seen on March 30, 2020, when he walked away from a location in Youngstown, Ohio.

From the police department’s release, McDade usually wears glasses and was last known to have a short buzz style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Don Johnson of the East Palestine Police Department at 330-426-4341.