EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Some East Palestine residents are without water, according to a Facebook post.

The municipal offices of East Palestine announced that water will be off on South Market Street from 183 South Market going South to the Threshold Residential Services property. This includes Short, Young, and Oak Streets.

Those who lose service will be on a boil order until test results are received and they will receive a notice on their door when the order is lifted.

People in the surrounding areas may experience discolored water and/or low pressure.