(WKBN)- Case Western Reserve University’s Case Comprehensive Cancer Center will explain its proposed Healthy Futures Research Study on Thursday.

This study looks into the health impacts of the East Palestine Train Derailment.

Researchers will collect information about residents in East Palestine and surrounding communities in a survey, as well as by sampling DNA to measure changes.

According to the press release, researchers measure genotoxicity to see about possible increases in certain diseases in the future. This helps the community understand health concerns.

This will all be explained during a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at 319 North Main Street in Columbiana.

For more information and how to sign up for the meeting, view the flyer on Facebook.