EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in the Village East Palestine will meet Monday to discuss renovations at the local park which Norfolk Southern offered to pay for in the aftermath of the February train derailment.

The plan is to remodel the park and give parts of it an update after Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has promised to “make things right” in the village.

The project is expected to cost upwards of $25 million, according to Kristin Wong, director of corporate giving at Norfolk Southern.

The village hired the architectural firm Michael Baker International out of Pittsburgh to remodel the park.

Back in June, Peter Quintanilla, design hub director with Michael Baker International said,

“One of the biggest changes presented is the pool.” The idea is to move it to where the basketball and tennis courts are, with additions added to the pool area.

“What we heard from the community is that you guys would like to have something that is more competition-style size but at the same time, it has an aquatic — meaning the kids playing area with water and the low-entry pool,” said Quintanilla.

A special meeting of the East Palestine Village Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.