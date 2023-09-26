EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – In a recent release, Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance are calling on the EPA to study if the train derailment in East Palestine constitutes a public health emergency.

If so, it would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to provide Medicare coverage to those impacted to make sure they have long-term medical care.

In a joint statement, the senators said, “The long-term environmental and public health impact of this exposure on residents remains unknown and may not become apparent for years to come.”

“No affected resident of East Palestine or its surrounding communities should have to worry about affording necessary health care, now or in the future,” the senators continued.