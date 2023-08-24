EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Norfolk Southern is hosting an open house for local business owners.

It will be held at the East Palestine Memorial Library from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Norfolk Southern says this event is for business owners who were impacted by the February train derailment. They will work with you on how to get business loss reimbursement and help you complete the process.

The company says if you are represented by counsel, ask your attorney to reach out to the Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center before you go.

There will be a similar event again next Tuesday.