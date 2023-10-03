EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Norfolk Southern Corporation announced Tuesday a 10-year annual grant of $75,000 to support development initiatives by the East Palestine City School District.

The school district will use the funds to deepen community engagement, promote scholastic initiatives and pursue additional grants, all with the goal of increasing student enrollment, according to a news release from Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw explained why they are providing the resources.

“We’re investing in the long-term economic development of East Palestine, and a critical component is a thriving student population,” said Shaw. “Our goal is that these funds will help give the district the resources it needs to provide students with a top-notch education while attracting new students and families to the community.”

Chris Neifer, superintendent of East Palestine City Schools, is excited about the grant.

“Our teachers and administrators work hard every day to make sure our students are receiving the best possible education. I’m excited to accept this grant on behalf of the district, which gives us greater resources to expand opportunities for our community,” Neifer said.

This announcement comes after the company’s $300,000 donation in February to support the district’s academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities and long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the train derailment.

Norfolk Southern had previously announced the Bulldog Legacy Scholarship to provide East Palestine High School students with scholarships for higher education. The scholarship, funded by Shaw through a personal donation of $445,000, is committed to helping EPHS graduating seniors who seek to attend a four-year university or two-year vocational school.