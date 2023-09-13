EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Norfolk Southern has announced that East Palestine’s historic train depot will be donated to the village.

According to a press release, Norfolk Southern will restore and upgrade the exterior of the building. The building will be restored so it can be turned into whatever the community wants it to be.

Norfolk Southern will provide a $100,000 grant to support this project.

The depot dates back to the 1890s but has been out of operation over the course of several decades

“As I’ve talked with those who live in East Palestine, I heard early on that they wanted to own and determine the future of this central building. Today, we’re partnering together to make that happen. We’re committed to making things right in East Palestine, and it is a privilege to donate this train depot to the community and to watch what it will become next,” said Norfolk Southern Director of Corporate Giving Kristin Wong.

Norfolk Southern plans to begin the project in late August or early September. Renovations are expected to be completed renovations by the summer of 2024.