EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Bronx, New York was taken into custody on Friday by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County.

According to a press release, Jonathan Rodriquez, 34, is charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal charges. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Detectives said that Rodriquez responded to an undercover advertisement on a prostitution website. Reports said that Rodriquez was in the Valley for K-9 training for his employer. The man had arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140, agents said.

Agents said that Rodriguez arrived at the meeting location with the K-9 Patrol unit assigned to him by his employer. Rodriquez was found with money as well as the phone that agents say he used to arrange the act.

Reports said that Rodriquez had bomb-sniffing equipment for the K-9 in the vehicle and that he left the dog back at the hotel. Agents said that the kennel that was conducting the training was asked to go pick up the K-9 due to Rodriquez not providing consent for his phone.

Rodriquez was taken to the Columbiana County Jail.