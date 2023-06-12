EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health is expanding access to rural health care in the Mahoning Valley with walk-in availability at Mercy Health’s East Palestine Primary Care.

East Palestine Primary Care is seeing walk-in patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. These walk-in visits are equivalent to an appointment with a primary care provider, without having to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

This is Mercy Health’s ninth walk-in care location in the Mahoning Valley.

In addition, Mercy Health developed new virtual specialty care clinics within East Palestine Primary Care and Sebring Primary Care, where patients can have virtual appointments with their specialty care providers from the convenience of their primary care practices. Right now, these virtual specialty clinic appointments are available to oncology and cardiology patients.

Each location has specific rooms that are equipped with virtual conferencing technology to enable patients to interact with their specialty provider while having a medical assistant on-site. These are typically follow-up or consultation appointments, and if blood work or other testing is necessary, that can be done on-site within the primary care office.

The East Palestine Primary care is located at 132 N. Market St., East Palestine, Ohio 44413.