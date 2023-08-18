EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and a woman were charged after a traffic stop where police found meth and drug paraphernalia in East Palestine.

East Palestine Detective Daniel Haueter said that Nathan Minerd of Youngstown was charged with trafficking in drugs and Victoria Monge of Florida was charged with possession of drugs.

Police said that a search warrant was executed on August 11 where meth and drug paraphernalia were seized on the 100 block of North Sumner Street in East Palestine. The Aug. 16 traffic stop stemmed from the Aug. 11 search warrant investigation.

Both Minerd and Monge are scheduled to appear in Columbiana County Municipal Court on August 24.

Gerry Riccuitti contributed to this report.