EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Independence Day! Many of you across the Valley spent the day with friends and family. A lot of folks did the same in East Palestine for their annual July 4th celebration, which includes fireworks. We spoke with the organizers of the celebration and some of the people who say they have been attending for years.

“Every year since I was eight,” said resident Sharon Benedetto.

Benedetto hasn’t missed an East Palestine Fourth of July event in years. Her family has a reunion of sorts.

“They put on a good fireworks display. It’s nice and open. Kids can run and play and be safe,” Benedetto said.

She says some of her family traveled across the country to be at the celebration.

“It seems to get bigger every year with more people,” Benedetto said. “It’s just a chance for all of our family and friends to get together and enjoy the Fourth. That’s my sister from California. She comes every year.”

Some people enjoyed the show a little closer to home. Kenny Miller is from Salem.

“I like everything. It’s so pretty in the sunshine. I like the music too,” Miller said.

Organizers say the festival seems to grow every year, this year included, despite the Norfolk Southern train derailment in February.

“I think everyone’s coming for the show. I mean, we try to put on the best show around and I think we succeed at that,” said Steve Tigelman, the lead fireworks shooter.

The display is so massive, they have yet to tally its full cost.

“Takes us a couple of days to set up. It takes a lot of planning behind the scenes and multiple hours of setting it up as far as the planning,” Tigelman said.

Organizers say the fireworks show is made possible through money the fire department raises, and it wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.