EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury trial has been continued until early 2024 for an East Palestine man indicted back in January for sex crimes against a minor.

James Browne, 64, was originally indicted in January of 2023 while he was currently serving prison time on sex-crime-related charges. He was initially scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 8, 2023, but after a status conference on Tuesday, is now slated for Feb. 6, 2024. Browne is also set for another status conference Jan. 29, 2024 at 9:40 a.m.

Browne, a Tier One sex offender, is facing charges of rape and gross sexual imposition regarding alleged sexual contact with a minor between 1996-1998. He is facing one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office says Browne was charged following an investigation by the East Palestine Police Department. Investigators say Browne solicited sex from and sent obscene photos to an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl.

At this time it is unclear what led to the continuance, and First News is working to find out more information.