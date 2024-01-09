(WKBN) – According to FirstEnergy, hundreds of customers are without power in Columbiana County on Tuesday morning.

FirstEnergy is reporting that nearly 500 people are without power in the county as of shortly after 9 a.m.

According to the East Palestine Fire Department, a pole, wires and tree caught fire in the 700 block of North Market Street. This caused the outages.

The majority of the outages are in Unity Township (217), East Palestine (172) and Butler Township (91). There are also outages reported in Knox Township, Salem and Salem Township.

Power is expected to be restored at 11 a.m.