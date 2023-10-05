EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing charges after police say he falsely took advantage of a program offered to victims of the East Palestine train derailment.

A warrant was issued late last week for 26-year-old Benjamin White on charges of theft by deception and falsification.

According to an affidavit filed by the East Palestine Police Department, between June 15 and July 24, White received $16,092.76 for lodging and food from a program that Norfolk Southern set up for displaced residents.

Investigators say White provided fictitious hotel receipts to Norfolk, did not live in East Palestine and used a fictitious address to receive the money.

Both charges are felonies, and the severity is based on the amount of money that was taken. The theft by deception charge is a fourth-degree felony, and the falsification charge is a fifth-degree felony.