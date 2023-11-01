EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents of East Palestine were able to return home after a gas leak led to the evacuation of around 40 homes on Wednesday, officials confirm.

According to East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick, crews were working on replacing water lines when they hit a gas line, causing the leak Wednesday afternoon.

An evacuation was ordered for the homes spanning two blocks, from East Street to Thomas Street.

The gas leak has been repaired, and the area has been reopened, according to Drabick.

Drabick said there may be some intermittent closures in the area due to the ongoing water line work, however.

Lindsey Watson and Lorie Barber contributed to this report.