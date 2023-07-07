COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- A state representative from Columbiana County secured a deduction for taxpayers impacted by the East Palestine derailment from their state income tax and rail safety measures.

According to a press release, State Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel (R-Columbiana County) secured a tax deduction that will be for state income for residents, including for lost business, impacted by the train derailment in East Palestine.

Additionally, Robb Blasdel supported provisions that will significantly fund rail safety crossings to enhance safety measures and help prevent accidents.

One measure creates the Ohio Wayside Detector Expansion Program, which sets $10 million in grant funding for projects including installation, equipment, power sources and for employee training. Another initiative under the Rail Safety Crossing Match provides $100 million for rail safety.

“The people of East Palestine have remained strong and steadfast as their lives have been so heavily impacted over the last few months by the derailment,” Robb Blasdel said. “I hope this relief and increased rail safety shows that I am sincerely committed to finding solutions for them.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed this into law earlier this week.