EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in East Palestine were given the chance Wednesday evening to share their thoughts on a multi-million dollar improvement plan for East Palestine City Park.

The current plan includes a new aquatic center, baseball fields, amphitheater and more, all as part of Norfolk Southern’s $25 million commitment to the village following the Feb. 3 train derailment.

“It would be great to have an indoor swimming pool in the wintertime because we have more cold weather than warm weather,” Virginia Fawcett, of East Palestine. “People go to Florida, so if we had an indoor pool — it doesn’t have to be huge — for people to do exercises, even physical therapy, that people need to do.”

Some of the topics covered Wednesday night included improvements to the dog park, as well as the pool. Residents also asked questions about the price tag for the long term maintenance of the entire facility.