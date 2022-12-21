LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from East Palestine was sentenced Tuesday for an incident in June in which investigators said he sent threatening emails to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Anthony Kelly, 34, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of telecommunications harassment, according to court records. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The email was sent on June 7 through an official website for the governor. Investigators say a threat was implied by way of hanging the governor.

Kelly had previously been ordered to have no contact with the governor’s office or other public officials unless it is an emergency.

The Morning Journal reports that Kelly had also pleaded guilty to a charge of menacing in Franklin County and was fined $150 in October 2020 for a previous threat against the governor.