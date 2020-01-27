East Palestine hopes to get HGTV’s attention for new community makeover show

East Palestine residents are hoping to breathe some life back into their community with help from "Home Town Takeover"

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have heard of the popular HGTV show “Home Town.” It’s a show that follows a couple as they fix up their house in their hometown.

Now, the show is looking for a new community that could use a little makeover for its upcoming series “Home Town Takeover.”

East Palestine residents are hoping to breathe some life back into their community.

“Because of the recession and everything, we’ve gone downhill and it would just be nice to have it pretty again,” said Barbara Webb, a member of the East Palestine Garden Club.

East Palestine used to be a happening place.

“It doesn’t say come live here or come visit here. We just need more business and more people,” said Beverly Leake, a member of the East Palestine Garden Club.

In order to be considered, a town must have less than 40,000 people, have a main street that needs a facelift and historic architecture.

“I think they’re really going to look for a community that’s come together, that’s really excited about the project and a community that offers a lot of opportunities, projects for around the town and [we] definitely have that,” said Marty McTrustry, East Palestine’s village manager.

East Palestine is late to the game, though — applications are due next Friday. Their plan of attack is to show videos and pictures of what the village used to look like and what it looks like now.

Since there’s no limit to how many applications a community can submit, local civic groups also volunteered to focus theirs on specific areas.

“We need some old buildings restored, our park would need a few things done that we haven’t had time or money or resources to do, our front street sadly needs a facelift,” said Pam Figley, a member of the East Palestine Garden Club.

If picked, the village doesn’t have a specific area to focus on just yet. But, everyone can agree that they want to see one thing done.

“We love people and we would like more to come to our town,” said Darlene Exposito, a member of the East Palestine Garden Club.

“Like, somebody wants to come here and live, that’s what we want. We want people to want to come here,” Leake said.

The show is expected to premiere in 2021.

Submission forms can be found on HGTV’s website.