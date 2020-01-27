East Palestine community raises reward money, hopeful to find suspect in beagle death

Investigators say the woman's son called to tell them someone had killed the dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine police are still working to find out who killed a woman’s dog a few weeks ago, but they could have some answers soon.

Police say a woman’s beagle, Trouble, disappeared from her E. North Avenue backyard and only part of the pet’s body was returned.

Investigators say the woman’s son called to tell them someone had killed the dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard.

The community has raised nearly $7,500 dollars for a reward leading to an arrest.

“At the moment, they’re not releasing any further information, but they are working very hard on it and they are following some leads actively,” said East Palestine village manager Mark McTrusty.

First News previously reported on places collecting reward money.

If you know anything about the case, contact East Palestine police at 330-426-4341.