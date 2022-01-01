EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool woman woke up Christmas morning to a strange man in her home.

According to reports, the woman told police that a man walked into her house in the 500 block of Martin Street while she was sleeping.

When she woke up, the man said to her, “I’m your neighbor, and I didn’t know anyone lived here. I just came to make sure you were OK.” Then, he left, a police report stated.

She said the man was wearing black pants, a black sweater and a black hat, and looked to be in his 20s.

Officers tried to contact her neighbor was unable to and didn’t find anyone matching the description in the area, the report stated.