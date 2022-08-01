EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Big changes are coming to the East Liverpool Water Treatment Facility. Built in 1916, the plant is in need of some repairs.

Monday night, city council voted unanimously to approve funding the repairs.

Water damaged part of the water treatment facility last year.

“Water got down into the electrical, electrical and it was damaged. So the actuators started to go down but we have enough to be able to run the plant,” said safety service director David Dawson.

The actuators control how much water to let in.

“It’s just where all the water comes in. It filters the water in,” Dawson said.

The actuators are located inside the building.

City leaders say right now there is nothing wrong with the water in the city.

Ordinarily, workers push a button to control them, but they can’t do that with the damaged electrical wiring.

“You go downstairs into the pipe galley is what it is, and they put a ladder up and they have to climb the ladder to turn the water on. If there’s an issue, they have to crank it by hand,” Dawson said.

Councilmember Brian Kerr, head of the utilities committee, says that process has to be repeated every 80 hours.

Our print partners at the Morning Journal report that repairs will cost about $242,000. Dawson says that money is already set aside in a fund for improvements.

“Next, we will call the contractor. We will get everything ordered, and just like everything in the world, that’s why we did this. An emergency, because it’s going to take some time to get them in,” Dawson said.