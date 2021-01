Water maintenance crews are working to repair the lines as soon as possible

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two water breaks Wednesday in East Liverpool may cause service issues for customers.

The first one happened on Harvey Avenue and the other was downtown near Sayre Electric.

East Liverpool officials say other surrounding areas may lose water, have low water pressure, or “dirty water.”

Customers can call with questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (330) 385-5050, Ext. 203.