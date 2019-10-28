East Liverpool schools treated for bed bugs

Students will be back in class Tuesday

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Junior-Senior High School students will be back in class Tuesday after a small number of bed bugs were found in the building.

The schools were closed Monday as Grace Exterminating treated the building and all of the buses.

They also went through other school buildings. Although no bed bugs were reported there, crews performed visual inspections to be sure.

The product the company used is not harmful and will not leave an odor.

Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig said follow-up inspections will be performed to ensure no further issues.