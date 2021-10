EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool City School District has received an award to help students without access to the internet.

The district received $34,000 from the FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund.

The money will help buy wi-fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity.

An additional $13,500 was given to purchase tablets for preschool students.

The FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program created as part of the American Rescue Plan.