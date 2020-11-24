East Liverpool schools going remote until Jan. 18

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Schools are moving to remote learning until Jan. 18.

School officials made the announcement Tuesday.

“This decision was made with careful consideration given to the safe operation of East Liverpool City Schools, as well as giving our families the time necessary to arrange for child care services,” said Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig in a letter to parents.

The plan is to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

A follow-up survey will be sent out the first week of January to give remote learning students the option to return to in-person instruction or remain online. Students who are currently in-person will continue to sign into virtual courses according to their building schedule.

Ludwig also advised school families to limit interactions with those outside their household, social distance, wear a face mask, practice good hygiene and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

More headlines from WKBN.com: