East Liverpool school to close for temporary virtual classes

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Christian School will be holding classes remotely starting Thursday that will last until later in September.

The school board said the reasoning behind virtual classes was out of caution for their students and staff.

In the announcement, the school board said the office will contact elementary families Thursday to arrange for all necessary learning materials to be picked up. They will also go over more specific details regarding the closure.

Virtual classes for elementary students in preschool through grade three will begin on Friday. Virtual classes for students in grades four through 12 will begin Thursday.

The school apologized for any inconveniences. The board plans to resume in-person classes for all students on Monday, September 20.