EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent for East Liverpool City Schools is answering some common questions.

In a letter, Jonathan Ludwig tells parents masks won’t be required, but encouraged.

School will be in-person with a virtual option.

The vaccine isn’t required to go to school.

He went on to say contact tracing will continue and athletes will not have to be tested to play.

To view the entire letter from the superintendent, download it here: