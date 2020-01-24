East Liverpool school district fires bus driver after drunk-driving accusations

The coaches on the bus stopped Donald Goodwin when they reported smelling alcohol on him

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool bus driver has been fired after accusations that he was driving drunk with a bus full of of basketball players.

The East Liverpool City School Board approved a resolution to terminate 62-year-old Donald Goodwin.

Goodwin has pleaded not guilty to one count of child endangering, as well as misdemeanor counts of OVI and one count of reckless operation.

The coaches on the bus stopped Goodwin when they reported smelling alcohol on him over a week and a half ago.