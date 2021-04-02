East Liverpool road to close Monday for utility work

St. Clair Avenue will be closed from Orchard Grove to McKinnon Avenue

EAST LIVERPPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool road will be closed Monday.

St. Clair Avenue will be closed from Orchard Grove to McKinnon Avenue on Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This closure is due to underground utility work.

Detours going down St. Clair:

  • Turn left onto Orchard Grove, then right onto Jennings Avenue, then right onto McKinnon Avenue will take you back to St. Clair Avenue
  • Turn right onto Orchard Grove, then left onto Smithfield Street, then left onto McKinnon Avenue will take you back to St. Clair Avenue

Detours going up St. Clair:

  • Turn left onto McKinnon Avenue, then right onto Smithfield Street, then right onto Orchard Grove will take you back to St. Clair Avenue
  • Turn right onto McKinnon Avenue, then left onto Jennings Avenue, then left onto Orchard Grove will take you back to St. Clair Avenue
Saint Claire Ave, East Liverpool, Road Closure map

