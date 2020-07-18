East Liverpool restoring the city through community initiatives

The group hopes to host another cleanup event in August

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool community got together for a community cleanup on Saturday.

It is all part of the Potters Progress Cleanup Day, an initiative created and hosted by the Mayor, Greg Bricker.

This was the fifth cleanup event that the city has hosted. For the past few months, people have gathered to help clean and restore various parts of the town.

Previously, the cleanup efforts included cleaning city parking lots and cleaning up areas near the river. Bricker says about 50 people showed up to volunteer at these events.

“Some neighborhoods are actually starting some initiatives, and they’re getting together today to pick up some trash and cut some weeds, too,” said Bricker.

The local Scouts, along with members of the community, were restoring a community garden on the East End Saturday. The Garden has been inactive for years, but they want to change that.

Cade Karnosh was there working on his Eagle Project with the Scouts. He said the plan was to eventually put some planter boxes out there for people to use.

“Realistically, all of the boxes are going to be used for community members, whoever wants them. So, they can plant pretty much whatever they want in them,” said Karnosh.

People were out working on leveling the dirt in the area where the garden will be placed, including raking and pulling weeds.

Another project happening Saturday was over at Thompson Park, where people were replacing old basketball hoops.

“We’ve been looking for community feedback to see what does the community want to see, as far as the next project,” said Bricker.

The group hopes to host another cleanup event in August. To find out when, check out the Mayor’s Facebook Page.