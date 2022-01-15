EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for the person caught on video footage stealing an Amazon package on Jan. 8.

An East Liverpool woman reported that the package was stolen off of her front porch.

Police arrived and spoke to the woman who advised the package contained mixing bowls worth around $40.

She showed police the video of the person taking the package off her porch from her Ring doorbell camera.

The person was wearing a black jacket, black hat, a full face mask, grey pants and black shoes. The video footage showed the person going north on Smithfield Street toward Gardendale Street, according to a police report.

Police also spoke to a neighbor who showed police more footage of the person making it to Gardendale Street, but from there, police could not determine where the thief went.