East Liverpool Police: School break-in suspect had stolen car and gun

Police say they also found a loaded. stolen handgun and other stolen items in the vehicle

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested, accused of breaking into North Elementary School in East Liverpool early Friday.

Chief John Lane said an officer spotted Justin Schroeder, of St. Clair Township, at about 1 a.m. coming out of the school carrying a garbage bag full of stolen items.

Lane said Schroder told the officer he worked at the school and even had on an East Liverpool t-shirt that Lane said he stole from the school.

Schroeder was also driving a stolen car and had a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Lane said.

Schroeder was booked into the Columbiana County Jail on charges of breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending.

More headlines from WKBN.com: