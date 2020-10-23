EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested, accused of breaking into North Elementary School in East Liverpool early Friday.
Chief John Lane said an officer spotted Justin Schroeder, of St. Clair Township, at about 1 a.m. coming out of the school carrying a garbage bag full of stolen items.
Lane said Schroder told the officer he worked at the school and even had on an East Liverpool t-shirt that Lane said he stole from the school.
Schroeder was also driving a stolen car and had a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Lane said.
Schroeder was booked into the Columbiana County Jail on charges of breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- East Liverpool Police: School break-in suspect had stolen car and gun
- Authorities looking for Austintown man indicted on sex charges
- Joseph Dugan, Alliance, Ohio
- Richard I. Graham, New Castle, PA
- Grand jury indicts 2 for September fire in Austintown