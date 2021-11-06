East Liverpool police say motorcyclist led officer on chase, dropped small bag of marijuana

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a chase on a motorcycle.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers reported trying to stop a motorcyclist as he turned onto Huston Street after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Eutaw Street and Maine Boulevard.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist took off at a high speed, however, and officers lost sight of him. Officers later spotted the motorcycle lying on Riley Avenue and Ephriam Street and saw the driver pick up the bike and take off again, the report stated.

Police said the driver, identified in the report as Logan Blake, then drove through a yard before ditching the motorcycle and running through the woods toward Bank Street.

Officers were able to take him into custody in that area.

Police reported finding a small bag of marijuana that they say Blake admitted to dropping. Police said a syringe was also found under the seat of the bike.

Logan was charged with failure to comply with the signal of an officer, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign and illegal plates.