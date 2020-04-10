East Liverpool police department employee on leave amid ongoing investigation

The name of the employee hasn't been released

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police department employee is on administrative leave “pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation,” according to Police Chief John Lane.

Lane said he couldn’t release further information on the investigation at this time.

The name of the employee hasn’t been released.

“We further ask that anyone with information on this ongoing case, please do not disclose as this may hinder the investigation,” read a statement from the chief.

Lane said more details would be available at a later time.