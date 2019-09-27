East Liverpool police: Officer hurt after arresting woman for domestic violence

Police said the woman's mother had blood on her nightgown and around the bridge of her nose

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman sent an officer to the hospital after police said she fought back while they were arresting her for domestic violence.

Chelsey Beebout, 31, was charged with domestic violence, two counts of assault and resisting arrest for an incident that happened on Sept. 15.

Around 11:45 p.m., police got a call from Beebout’s mother saying Beebout assaulted her.

Police got to the house in the 1100 block of Oakwood Street and talked to Beebout and her mother. Officers said a 2-year-old was also there.

The mother said Beebout had been acting strangely and started to argue over the cleanliness of the house, then hit her on the nose.

Beebout denied hitting her mother and said it was only a verbal argument.

Police said the mother had blood on her nightgown and around the bridge of her nose.

According to the report, police had to tase Beebout twice before handcuffing her because she kept punching and kicking them.

One of the officers was hit near the groin and sent to the hospital after Beebout bit and scratched his hand, the report says.

The other officer said Beebout punched him in the face but he did not have to go to the hospital.