East Liverpool police: Man says he doesn’t want to ‘get physical’ during attempted robbery

Caleb Hoggard is in the Columbiana County jail on $100,000 bond

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said told a gas station attendant he did not want to “get physical” during an attempted robbery is in the Columbiana County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Caleb Hoggard, 18, was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a third degree felony charge after two attempted robberies on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to an attempted robbery at Mainland Gas Station on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane said the suspect was wearing a grey bag over his head and demanded money from the register, but when the store clerk reached for a weapon, he left.

While looking for the suspect in the area, officers caught a man who matched the description attempting to rob A-1 Drive -Thru on the same street and was taken into custody.

According to an affidavit in the case, an employee said Hoggard demanded money out of the register, telling the employee several times, “please don’t make me get physical.”

The affidavit does not say if anything was taken.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.