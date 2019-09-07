East Liverpool police: Man arrested twice in 1 week for being high on drugs

Lindzay Beaver admitted to taking speed on Tuesday and doing meth on Friday, police said

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man admitted to police last week that he had taken speed and meth before being arrested on two separate occasions.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, police were called about a man who was running near the high school around 12:30 a.m.

They found 38-year-old Lindzay Beaver walking along McKinnon Avenue carrying a 2×4 piece of wood.

According to a police report, Beaver said someone had taken out a life insurance policy on him, so he was running away from three men who were trying to hurt him.

When he handed the policy to police, they said it was actually an ad for a life insurance policy.

Police said Beaver had pinpoint pupils, was sweating heavily and could not stand still. He admitted to taking speed earlier in the day, according to the report.

Beaver was arrested for disorderly conduct and later charged with intoxication.

On Friday of that week, Beaver was charged with drug paraphernalia offenses after police said they found makeshift meth pipes made out of light bulbs inside of his house.

Beaver told police he had smoked meth that day, so the contents inside the bulbs would test positive for meth.