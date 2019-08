The boy was found in the 300 block of Thompson Avenue

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool are looking for the parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering alone.

The boy was found in the 300 block of Thompson Avenue, according to police.

He was wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper and has short brown hair in a crew-cut style.

Investigators haven’t released a photo of the boy yet.

Those with information on the boy are asked to call police at 330-385-1234.