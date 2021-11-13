East Liverpool police investigate theft of John Deere backhoe from job site

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere backhoe from a job site.

According to a police report, surveillance video in the area showed someone driving the backhoe off the site on Trentvale Street northbound on Dresden Avenue at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Police later found the backhoe at the dead-end of Valley Avenue, where they were involved in a chase with those who had been operating the machine, the report stated.

The machine, which had damage to the ignition, was recovered from a creek.

Police plan to pursue receiving stolen property charges against the suspects.