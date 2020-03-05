East Liverpool police: High schooler suspended for assaulting classmate

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool High School student was suspended after attacking another student, according to a police report.

Last Monday, three staff members told police a teen girl attacked another teen girl from behind.

The 17-year-old victim was punched in the back of the head, along with being repeatedly punched while on the floor, according to the report.

The school resource officer learned about what happened a little before 9:30 a.m. They said it happened in a classroom on the second floor of the building.

The suspect was suspended from school and the victim was taken home for the day.